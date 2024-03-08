Lido Advisors LLC Sells 1,884 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LIT opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.41. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $69.09.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.