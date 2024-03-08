Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,316 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 347,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 51,336 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 95,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 520.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $69,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 166,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 86,967 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GM shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $1,757,472. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

