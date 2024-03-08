Lido Advisors LLC Invests $1.35 Million in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Europe ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,927,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,482,000 after purchasing an additional 164,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,464,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $55.38.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.