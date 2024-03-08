Lido Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 67,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $14.27 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

