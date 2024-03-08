Lido Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,716 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,889,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,846,000 after purchasing an additional 899,859 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,235,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,237,000 after buying an additional 114,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,122,000 after buying an additional 66,867 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,305,000 after acquiring an additional 799,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,736,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,667,000 after acquiring an additional 501,238 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.78. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2749 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

