Lido Advisors LLC Grows Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in Shopify by 10.1% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 109,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 48.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 8.6% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 30,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth $1,755,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth $68,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SHOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

NYSE SHOP opened at $75.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 837.09 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $91.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.29.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

