Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,661 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,351,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,712,000 after buying an additional 75,101 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 44.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after buying an additional 365,180 shares in the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 389.1% during the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,132,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,031,000 after buying an additional 900,627 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 981,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after acquiring an additional 289,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 971,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,873,000 after acquiring an additional 527,720 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFXF stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $17.96.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

