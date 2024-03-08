Lido Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,462 Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FELE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FELE. StockNews.com cut Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Northcoast Research raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $1,036,185.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,993 shares in the company, valued at $15,493,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

FELE stock opened at $102.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.06. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.61 and a 12-month high of $107.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $472.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.47 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

