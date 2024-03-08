Lido Advisors LLC Buys 3,517 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in PPL during the third quarter worth $4,156,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in PPL by 11.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 50,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PPL by 28.7% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 13,891.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,724,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640,696 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the third quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $26.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

