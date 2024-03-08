LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.96

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.96 and last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 76259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LianBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of LianBio from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get LianBio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LIAN

LianBio Price Performance

LianBio Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $531.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $4.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LianBio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in LianBio by 462.2% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,779,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,337 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in LianBio by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in LianBio by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP grew its stake in LianBio by 1,466.1% during the third quarter. 22NW LP now owns 2,211,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LianBio by 27.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 181,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 38,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

LianBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LianBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LianBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.