Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives $445.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $449.58.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Lennox International

Insider Activity at Lennox International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lennox International news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total value of $414,352.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,624,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Lennox International news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total transaction of $414,352.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,624,351.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,691,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lennox International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lennox International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of LII stock opened at $481.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $446.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.14. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $232.00 and a 12 month high of $483.16.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.17. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 671.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International will post 19.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.