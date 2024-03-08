LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Director Lawrence J. Jasinski Sells 5,110 Shares

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $344,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,309 shares in the company, valued at $358,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $68.64 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $74.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,267,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,616,000 after purchasing an additional 26,787 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,548,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,914,000 after purchasing an additional 38,303 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 912,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMAT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Featured Articles

