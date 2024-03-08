Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,414,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,502 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.43% of Palantir Technologies worth $150,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after buying an additional 482,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,933. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,689 shares of company stock valued at $8,660,474 in the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PLTR opened at $26.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.14, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.79.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

