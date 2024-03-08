Legal & General Group Plc Sells 8,772 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,337,732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 8,772 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $183,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $136.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.19. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $238.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.39.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.95.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

