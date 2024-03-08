Legal & General Group Plc Sells 59,314 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,194,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,314 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.90% of Hologic worth $152,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 91.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 42.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.76.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

