Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,188,029 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 116,434 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $199,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.80. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

