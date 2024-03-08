Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,610,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,657 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.62% of Global Payments worth $185,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Global Payments by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Up 0.7 %

Global Payments stock opened at $129.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.97.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.92.

Read Our Latest Report on GPN

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.