Legal & General Group Plc Has $193.81 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,359,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,249 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.43% of Republic Services worth $193,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 34.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RSG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $182.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG stock opened at $184.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.79. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.58 and a fifty-two week high of $192.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

