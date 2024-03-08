Legal & General Group Plc Has $152.97 Million Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 732,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,181 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $152,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $274.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $278.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.88 and a 200-day moving average of $235.91.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTW has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

