Legal & General Group Plc Has $141.61 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,038,374 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 63,405 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $141,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $79.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $86.11.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 473,103 shares of company stock worth $36,326,105. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBY. Barclays increased their target price on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.80.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

