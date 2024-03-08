Legal & General Group Plc Grows Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,353 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $154,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in HubSpot by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 20.0% in the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.8% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.9% in the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,165,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $5,466,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,988 shares of company stock valued at $16,310,038 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.54.

HubSpot Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HUBS opened at $613.32 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.07 and a 1-year high of $660.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $594.20 and a 200 day moving average of $527.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of -172.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

