Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

LTRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Lantronix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Lantronix from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Get Lantronix alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LTRX

Insider Transactions at Lantronix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantronix

In other news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $56,736.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,406,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,601,020.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Lantronix news, CEO Saleel Awsare acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $56,736.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,406,471 shares in the company, valued at $32,601,020.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41,869 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 57,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lantronix in the first quarter worth $97,000. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.02.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.20 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lantronix

(Get Free Report

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.