Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Lancashire Stock Down 0.7 %

LRE stock opened at GBX 636 ($8.07) on Friday. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 502.87 ($6.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 690 ($8.76). The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,562.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 621.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 606.79. The company has a current ratio of 405.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97.

A number of analysts recently commented on LRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 795 ($10.09) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.15) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.15) to GBX 825 ($10.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.52) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 738.33 ($9.37).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

