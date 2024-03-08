Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $900.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Lam Research from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $811.68.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $994.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $853.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $736.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $467.02 and a 12 month high of $1,007.39. The company has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

