Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $71,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 352,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 39,065 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 139,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,592,000 after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total value of $1,596,191.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,651,308.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,023 shares of company stock worth $18,226,562 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.68.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $994.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $467.02 and a twelve month high of $1,007.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $853.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $736.08. The stock has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

