Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP Sells $58,875.49 in Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) SVP Donald Robinson-Gay sold 893 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $58,875.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,261.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $66.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average of $57.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.67. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $73.22.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $65.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 16,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,395,000 after buying an additional 42,862 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 21,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LKFN. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

