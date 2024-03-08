Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) and Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) and Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Bancorp 16.42% 7.43% 0.77% Merchants Bancorp 23.42% 26.18% 1.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and Merchants Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Bancorp $516.18 million 1.56 $84.74 million $1.28 9.66 Merchants Bancorp $1.19 billion 1.64 $279.23 million $5.64 8.03

Analyst Ratings

Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeland Bancorp. Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lakeland Bancorp and Merchants Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Merchants Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50

Lakeland Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $16.65, indicating a potential upside of 34.71%. Merchants Bancorp has a consensus price target of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.72%. Given Lakeland Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lakeland Bancorp is more favorable than Merchants Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Lakeland Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Lakeland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lakeland Bancorp pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Merchants Bancorp pays out 5.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.8% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Merchants Bancorp beats Lakeland Bancorp on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company is also involved in lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, Small Business Administration loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements. In addition, the company provides consumer banking services, which include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, online banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. Further, it offers investment advisory services for individuals and businesses; and securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities, as well as commercial title insurance services and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator. Its Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans including origination, purchase, and sale in the secondary market, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, which includes retail banking, commercial lending, agricultural lending, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, and small business administration lending. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

