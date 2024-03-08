Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.300-4.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kroger also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.45.

Kroger stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,870,605. Kroger has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $55.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,724,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,626 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $71,410,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,788 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

