Kroger (NYSE:KR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger updated its FY25 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.300-4.500 EPS.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $54.98. 1,813,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,382. Kroger has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $55.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company's stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stephens reduced their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.45.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

