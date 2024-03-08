Kristopher R. Westbrooks Sells 16,558 Shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS) Stock

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $337,286.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,894. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Metallus Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of MTUS stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $896.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.52. Metallus Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $24.30.
About Metallus
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Metallus
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Metallus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.