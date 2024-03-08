KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPTGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

TSE:KPT opened at C$8.47 on Friday. KP Tissue has a 12 month low of C$8.20 and a 12 month high of C$10.84. The stock has a market cap of C$84.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72, a P/E/G ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.34.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

