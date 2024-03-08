Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $414.00

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 414 ($5.25) and last traded at GBX 414 ($5.25), with a volume of 614 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 435 ($5.52).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.74) target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.
Kosmos Energy Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Kosmos Energy
In related news, insider Andrew G. Inglis sold 182,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.97), for a total value of £1,004,384.52 ($1,274,761.42). 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Kosmos Energy
Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.
