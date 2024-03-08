Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $414.00

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 414 ($5.25) and last traded at GBX 414 ($5.25), with a volume of 614 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 435 ($5.52).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.74) target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Kosmos Energy

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.00, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of £2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,476.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 490.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 546.74.

In related news, insider Andrew G. Inglis sold 182,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.97), for a total value of £1,004,384.52 ($1,274,761.42). 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.