Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.090-1.170 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Korn Ferry also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.09-1.17 EPS.

Shares of KFY opened at $65.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.47. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $69.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.43.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.91 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Korn Ferry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

