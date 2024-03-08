Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the business services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

Korn Ferry has raised its dividend by an average of 28.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Korn Ferry has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

KFY opened at $65.03 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.43.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KFY. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,551,000 after acquiring an additional 318,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,074,000 after acquiring an additional 27,439 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after acquiring an additional 186,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,650,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,551,000 after acquiring an additional 214,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

