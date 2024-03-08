Komodo (KMD) One Day Volume Hits $2.70 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $47.97 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.33 or 0.00086266 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00050509 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00017787 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,569,226 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

