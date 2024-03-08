Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.77 and last traded at $26.84. Approximately 3,117,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 4,759,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

Kohl's Price Performance

Kohl's Dividend Announcement

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -152.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,245,000 after purchasing an additional 551,340 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,741,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 223,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 160,650 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 515,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 298,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 123,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 63,749 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

