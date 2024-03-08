Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Knife River in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Knife River in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank increased their price target on Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

NYSE:KNF opened at $76.64 on Friday. Knife River has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $77.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.15.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $646.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.47 million. Knife River’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knife River will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNF. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth $1,623,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth $4,387,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

