Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.20.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on KNF. Loop Capital began coverage on Knife River in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Knife River in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised their price target on Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Knife River in a research note on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Report on Knife River
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knife River
Knife River Stock Performance
NYSE KNF opened at $76.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a PE ratio of -0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Knife River has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $77.64.
Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $646.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.47 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Knife River will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Knife River Company Profile
Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Knife River
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Are These 5 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Break Out?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Microsoft Stock and The Case For A $500 Price Tag
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 5 Stocks with Unusually Large Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.