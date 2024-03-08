Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KNF. Loop Capital began coverage on Knife River in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Knife River in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised their price target on Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Knife River in a research note on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Get Knife River alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Knife River

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knife River

Knife River Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth $256,508,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth $74,029,000. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth $70,800,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth $55,169,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth $46,886,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KNF opened at $76.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a PE ratio of -0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Knife River has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $77.64.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $646.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.47 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Knife River will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.