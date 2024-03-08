Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Bought by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 80.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,700 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.18% of Kimco Realty worth $19,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 24,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Kimco Realty Stock Up 0.3 %
KIM stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $22.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24.
Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 94.12%.
About Kimco Realty
Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.
