Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $39.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $44.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KRC. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.10.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $36.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.96. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,926.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $206,339.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,198.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,926.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,572,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,620,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,768,000 after purchasing an additional 119,937 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 15,508 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

