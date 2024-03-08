Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.30.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $157.31 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $172.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total value of $2,340,214.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,793 shares in the company, valued at $17,017,464.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total transaction of $2,340,214.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,017,464.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,127 shares of company stock worth $10,783,553. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

