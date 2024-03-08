Kenneth Stillwell Sells 2,000 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $132,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Kenneth Stillwell sold 6,535 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $416,018.10.

On Friday, February 16th, Kenneth Stillwell sold 20,606 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,301,681.02.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $64.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.97. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,054,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Pegasystems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Pegasystems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

