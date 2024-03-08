Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 23,920 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,920 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 45.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 32,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BG. HSBC raised Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.44.

Shares of BG opened at $92.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $116.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.28.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

