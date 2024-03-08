Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 159,271 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 159,271 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $702,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:AEO opened at $23.00 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 30,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEO. UBS Group upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $47,047.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $47,047.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 24,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $488,089.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,674,750.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,634 shares of company stock worth $2,198,937 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

