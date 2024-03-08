Kennedy Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,056 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Talos Energy worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 470,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 141,220 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 793,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,047,000 after buying an additional 155,215 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,538,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,299,000 after buying an additional 329,275 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 19,658,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $229,999,992.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,747,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,549,037.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $12.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.02. Talos Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $17.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TALO shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

