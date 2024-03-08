Kennedy Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.45 Million Investment in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 114,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of FR stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.02.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

