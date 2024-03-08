Kennedy Capital Management LLC Increases Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 367.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.48. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PGT Innovations in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Stories

