Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $6.11 Million Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Bruker worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 90.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 67.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Bruker Stock Up 1.8 %

BRKR stock opened at $92.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.17. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $92.83.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.35 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 6.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,618.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.