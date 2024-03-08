Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,109 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 110,228 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of First Merchants worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRME. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 7.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in First Merchants by 35.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in First Merchants by 16.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Merchants

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $105,911.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $105,911.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $370,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,149.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

First Merchants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.82. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $39.92.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $156.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.50 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 22.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

