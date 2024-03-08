Kennedy Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,123 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 1.45% of Northwest Pipe worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWPX. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1,429.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1,035.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWPX. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Northwest Pipe from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

Shares of NWPX opened at $33.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.31. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $327.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure engineered steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

